Fueled by momentum, families of hostages lobby White House

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of American hostages and wrongful detainees are trying to get the Biden administration’s attention in hopes of getting their loved ones home. A group gathered outside the White House on Wednesday to call on the U.S. government to do what it can to bring the prisoners home. It comes on the heels of a prisoner swap last week that resulted in U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed being freed from a Russian prison in exchange for a convicted Russian drug trafficker. Several of the families urged the administration to consider additional swaps like that.