Hong Kong reopens beaches, Beijing relaxes quarantine rules

BEIJING (AP) — Hong Kong is reopening beaches and pools in a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, while China’s capital Beijing is easing quarantine rules for arrivals from overseas. Hong Kong had closed water sports venues amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant but has been tailing off restrictions as new case numbers fall. China has maintained its hardline “zero-COVID” approach but has imposed less onerous restrictions on the capital than in other cities such as Shanghai, where millions were placed under strict lockdown. Beijing will now require arrivals from overseas to quarantine at a hotel for 10 days, followed by another week of home isolation. Previous rules required 21 days of isolation followed by seven days of regular health reporting.