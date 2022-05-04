Israel commemorates war dead with nationwide pause, sirens

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel honored its soldiers and civilians killed in wars and militant attacks on Wednesday, with air raid sirens wailing nationwide for two minutes and citizens observing a moment of pause for Memorial Day. Ceremonies and poetry readings were held at cemeteries for the over 24,000 people lost in Israel’s conflicts, before the occasion turns more festive at sundown with parties and military flyovers to kick off Independence Day. This Friday marks Israel’s 74th. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged unity in speeches around the memorial period.