Israeli police enter tense holy site as Jewish visits resume

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have entered a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem to clear away Palestinian protesters, after Jewish visits that had been paused for the Muslim holidays resumed. As the visits resumed on Thursday, dozens of Palestinians gathered, chanting “God is greatest.” Scuffles broke out when the police went to arrest one of them. Police fired rubber-coated bullets on the sprawling esplanade. Recent weeks have seen several rounds of clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site for Muslims, which is built on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.