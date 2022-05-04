Jail official visited inmate in prison months before escape

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

An Alabama sheriff says a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison months before helping him escape and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday that investigators have learned the female jail official had visited the inmate in a state prison between his stints at their county detention facility. A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County. Authorities say the twor disappeared Friday.