Kidnapped Dominican diplomat freed in Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Domican Republic’s foreign minister says a diplomat from his country has been freed four days after being kidnapped in neighboring Haiti. Roberto Alvarez said in a tweet Wednesday that Carlitin Guillen Tatis had been released “safe and sound,” though he didn’t give details. The Dominican government had said earlier that the agriculture counselor at its embassy in Port-au-Prince apparently was kidnapped on Friday while travelling toward the border. It occurred in the Haitian capital’s Croix-des-Bouquets district. It’s a stronghold of the 400 Mawozo gang that kidnapped 17 people from a U.S. missionary group in October and held most of them until December.