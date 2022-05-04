Max Homa on life, golf after podcasting: ‘So far, so good’

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — If Max Homa still had a podcast, he would tell his listeners that everything is fine. Homa decided last year to end his “Get a Grip” podcast with Golf Channel host Shane Bacon. He then won his first start after giving up the microphone and he’s happy with his consistent play so far this year. Homa says rehashing all his bad shots every week wasn’t good for his mental health. The 31-year-old Homa is one of the more popular players in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship, which this year is being played at TPC Potomac in the Washington suburbs.