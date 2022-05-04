Movies love a comeback story. This summer, it’s their turn.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Hollywood is bringing out some of its biggest and most reliable players for the 2022 summer movie season, which unofficially kicks off this weekend with the help of Marvel and Disney’s “Doctor Strange and the Multitverse of Madness” and runs through the end of August. Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler and Ian Malcolm are returning for another round with the dinosaurs in “Jurassic World Dominion.” Natalie Portman is picking up Thor’s hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And Jordan Peele is poised to terrify us with the unknown in “Nope.”