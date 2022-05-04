Skip to Content
Penn Badgley co-creates podcast on adolescence

By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Penn Badgley, who rose to fame as an introverted teen on The CW’s “Gossip Girl,” is revisiting the angst and awkwardness of adolescence by co-creating a podcast called “Podcrushed.” Badgley narrates a listener-submitted story in the first person. Some stories are funny, some cringe-worthy, and others are sad. He’s also joined by co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari as they chat with guests about their own experiences. Guests so far include Badgley’s former co-stars Leighton Meester from “Gossip Girl” and Victoria Pedretti from “You.” Drew Barrymore and Rainn Wilson are also featured. The podcast launches May 18.

