Q&A: Sam Raimi on ‘Doctor Strange’ and his superhero return

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Relief was just starting to wash over director Sam Raimi the morning after the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The film, which opens in theaters Friday, has been a headlong sprint for the 62-year-old, who took over two and a half years ago after Scott Derrickson departed the project over creative differences. Raimi had a script to retool but an unmovable shooting timeline to meet. Even if his reentry was bumpy, Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which kicks off Hollywood’s summer movie season, has heralded the return of one the movies’ most beloved genre filmmakers.