Rights groups cite 338 violations in El Salvador arrests

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Five human rights groups say there have been complaints of at least 338 violations of human rights during El Salvador’s massive arrests of suspected gang members. The five non-governmental organizations said the most frequently cited abuse was arbitrary arrest, as well as illegal searches of homes, injuries, robbery and the death of at least one detainee. The majority of the cases involved young men between the ages of 18 and 30, according to the Cristosal Foundation. The roundups, begun in late March after a spike in homicides, have resulted in the arrest of over 24,000 presumed gang members.