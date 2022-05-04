Survivor found almost 6 days after China building collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in central China have pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier. The unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the disaster in the city of Changsha, in which at least five people have died and dozens are still missing. The official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday she was rescued shortly after midnight, about 132 hours after the rear of the six-story building suddenly caved in on April 29. Xinhua said she was conscious and advised rescuers on how to pull her out without causing further injury. At least nine people have been arrested in relation to the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a “self-built building.”