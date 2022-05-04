Tens of thousands rally to demand Armenian PM’s resignation

By AVET DEMOURIAN

Associated Press

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have blocked streets and gathered around government buildings in Armenia’s capital to demand the prime minister’s resignation over his calls for a formal peace agreement with neighboring Azerbaijan. The demonstrators used cement mixers and trucks to close off roads and bridges leading to the center of Yerevan Wednesday as they chanted, “Armenia without Nikol,” referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Clashes broke out with police and several arrests were reported. Anti-government demonstrations have taken place almost daily since April 17. The prime minister became a renewed target of rancor after he spoke in parliament about the need to sign a peace deal with Azerbaijan.