Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:30 PM

Tens of thousands rally to demand Armenian PM’s resignation

KTVZ

By AVET DEMOURIAN
Associated Press

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have blocked streets and gathered around government buildings in Armenia’s capital to demand the prime minister’s resignation over his calls for a formal peace agreement with neighboring Azerbaijan. The demonstrators used cement mixers and trucks to close off roads and bridges leading to the center of Yerevan Wednesday as they chanted, “Armenia without Nikol,” referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Clashes broke out with police and several arrests were reported. Anti-government demonstrations have taken place almost daily since April 17. The prime minister became a renewed target of rancor after he spoke in parliament about the need to sign a peace deal with Azerbaijan.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content