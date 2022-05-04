WHO: COVID continues to decline, except in Americas, Africa

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of newly reported coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the last week, continuing a global decline that first began in March. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were about 3.8 million new infections and more than 15,000 deaths last week, a 17% and 3% drop on the week respectively. But those figures are believed to be a significant underestimate of COVID-19’s true toll as increasing numbers of countries abandon widespread testing and surveillance. Still, the WHO noted that cases rose by about a third in Africa and 13% in the Americas.