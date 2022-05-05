A second JD Vance book falls through, publisher says

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A second book by “Hillbilly Elegy” author and U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance will not be released as planned by an imprint of HarperCollins, the publisher tells The Associated Press. The book, currently listed on Amazon.com and until recently on the HarperCollins web site, is called “A Relevant Faith: Searching for a Meaningful American Christianity.” The imprint Harper never formally announced the book, listed at 320 pages, but did confirm a deal had been agreed upon. The publishers says it and “Vance mutually agreed some time ago not to move forward with the previously-contracted book.” Vance prevailed this week in a bitter Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in Ohio.