Alabama’s new transgender care felony faces federal test

By KIMBERLY CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s law criminalizing the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender youth now faces a federal test. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke set a hearing Thursday on a request to block enforcement of the law while it’s challenged in court. Otherwise, starting Sunday, medical providers face up to 10 years in prison if they give puberty blockers and hormones to people under 19. The U.S. Justice Department is siding with plaintiffs who say it goes against well established medical practice and violates parental rights. Alabama officials want the law to stand, saying it protects vulnerable children from ideological interest groups.