Australian woman missing in Mexico after child found alone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities on Mexico’s Caribbean coast have issued an alert for a missing Australian woman whose2-year-old daughter was found wandering alone in the resort city of Cancun. Prosecutors in the coastal state of Quintana Roo said 32-year-old Tahnee Shanks was last seen Monday in Cancun. On Thursday, prosecutors issued a missing persons alert for the girl’s father, Jorge Luis Aguirre Astudillo, a Mexican citizen. Aguirre Astudillo also was last heard from on Monday. A GoFundMe page set up in the family’s name says Aguirre Astudillo is believed to have dropped the child near a church in Cancun.