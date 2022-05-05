Biden’s ATF pick endorsed by ex-Justice Department officials

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 140 former Justice Department officials are throwing their support behind President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ex-officials include two past attorneys general and worked for both Democratic and Republican presidents. They’re urging congressional leaders to quickly confirm Steve Dettelbach to the post. Their Wednesday endorsement came on the heels of support from several law enforcement organizations including the Major County Sheriffs of America. Dettelbach’s nomination comes as the Biden administration and the Justice Department fight to combat a surge in violent crime that has touched both big cities and small rural communities. Dettelbach served as U.S. attorney in Ohio.