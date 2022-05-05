Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he will seek audit of voting system

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says his political party will seek to audit the electronic voting system before the upcoming election amid concerns he is actively sowing distrust in its eventual results. The far-right leader, who trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in early polls, for months has questioned the reliability of the voting system though he has never provided any evidence. Critics and analysts have raised concern Bolsonaro is laying the groundwork to contest October election results should he lose. He said in his broadcast that the armed forces “will not perform the role of just rubber stamping the electoral process, or take part as spectators.”