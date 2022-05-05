Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Video footage from a transit bus of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh this year shows one end of the structure had already fallen when an expansion joint at the other end was pulling apart. Federal investigators said Thursday that video of the Fern Hollow bridge collapse is giving them more information about the sequence of events. The investigative update says all aspects of the disaster are still being looked at and the cause has yet to be determined. The agency now says there were nine people in six vehicles. Two were injured seriously, two had minor injuries, four were not hurt, and the injury status of one person isn’t uncertain.