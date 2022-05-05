Cambodia hosts meeting on humanitarian assistance to Myanmar

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has convened a meeting in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, in an effort to organize humanitarian assistance for strife-torn Myanmar. The meeting is part of an attempt to revive an agreement reached by ASEAN leaders last year on how to help ease the country’s violent political crisis that followed an army takeover. Myanmar agreed to the consensus but has made scant effort to implement it. Its stonewalling led fellow ASEAN members to block Myanmar’s leaders from attending its meetings. At the same time, armed resistance to military rule has increased to the extent that some U.N. experts say Myanmar is now in a state of civil war.