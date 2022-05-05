Chanel jewelry boutique in Paris held up by armed men

PARIS (AP) — A group of armed men have held up a Chanel jewelry boutique in Paris in broad daylight and escaped on motorcycles. The estimated value of the goods stolen from the store was not immediately known. The police prefecture tweeted that members of a special brigade went to the scene after Thursday’s mid-afternoon heist. The boutique not far from the French capital’s opera house has been standing in for a Chanel shop on the posh Place Vendome that is undergoing renovation. A video circulating on social media of what appeared to be the heist showed four men dressed in black and with their faces covered getting away on two motorcycles.