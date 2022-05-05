COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, the U.S. came close to providing health care for all for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. But it was for just one condition — COVID-19. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for the uninsured dries up. Lack of an insurance card could become a barrier to timely care for COVID. A $20 billion government program that paid the pandemic bills of uninsured people has been shut down. Special Medicaid COVID coverage likely faces its last months. But the virus is not contained. And safety-net hospitals and clinics are seeing sharply higher operating costs. They fear they won’t be prepared if there’s another surge.