Fox chews through fence, kills 25 flamingos at National Zoo

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foxes are known to raid henhouses. But this raid, on an outdoor zoo yard housing dozens of bright pink flamingos unable to fly to safety, was many times worse. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery this week, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. The zoo birds have their wings clipped and could not fly away from the predator. It’s the latest fox-related disruption in the nation’s capital, where just last month a rabid fox attacked a congressman.