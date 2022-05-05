Guinea prosecutor orders trial against ex-President Conde

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea authorities say they will prosecute former President Alpha Conde and 26 of his officials for violence surrounding his bid for a controversial third term in office. The 84-year-old former leader was overthrown in a coup d’etat in September by a military junta that now leads the West African country. Documents from the General Prosecutor’s Office specify several charges against the ex-president and his supporters including complicity in murder, abductions, torture and illegal detentions. Attorney General Charles Alphonse Wright ordered the district attorney to immediately begin legal proceedings against Conde. The document said that electoral violence in Guinea in 2020 killed at least 12 people in the capital and 50 elsewhere.