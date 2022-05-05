Hacked phones put Spanish intelligence agency under scrutiny

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s intelligence agency is facing growing criticism after the discovery that politicians had their phones hacked, even as far as the device in the prime minister’s pocket. The head of Spain’s National Intelligence Center is set to appear at a closed-door parliamentary hearing on Thursday and is expected to break the secrecy code that prohibits members of the government from revealing the workings of her agency. She is under immense pressure after Spain’s government said that the phones of its prime minister and defense minister were hacked with the Pegasus spyware. The agency head will also be grilled about allegations that it used Pegasus to hack dozens of phones owned by supporters of Catalonia’s secession from Spain.