How does it f-e-e-e-e-l? Bob Dylan museum opening in Tulsa

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and Mavis Staples are all on hand in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend to celebrate to new Bob Dylan Center and archive. How about Bob, who’s approaching his 81st birthday? If he’s anywhere nearby, it will be a surprise. The new Dylan center is opening steps away from a museum that honors Woody Guthrie, one of the Nobel laureate’s musical heroes and influences. Dylan may not be one for looking back, but he saved enough handwritten lyrics, photos, rare recordings and other artifacts to support a facility with more than 100,000 items. It includes one new Dylan piece of art: a metal sculpture designed and built by the man himself.