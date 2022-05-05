Israel says Putin apologized over his FM’s Holocaust remarks

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he accepted an apology from Russian President Vladimir Putin for controversial remarks about the Holocaust made by Moscow’s top diplomat. The two leaders talked over the phone on Thursday but there was no mention of an apology in the Russian statement. Bennett emerged as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine shortly after Moscow’s invasion. That role was thrown into doubt this week when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made comments about the Holocaust that were deeply offensive to Jews. Bennett spoke to Ukraine’s president on Wednesday.