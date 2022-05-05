Maine close to ridding license plates of obscenities

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s secretary of state is closer to removing salty language from state-issued license plates. Draft rules released Thursday would eliminate references to genitalia, sex acts and profanities. The vulgarities proliferated after the state all-but-eliminated its review of language on so-called vanity license plates in 2015. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said that inciting violence, ethnic and racial slurs, and references to criminal activity on state-issued license plates is “directly contrary to the public interest.” A public hearing is scheduled later this month. It’s unclear how many plates could be removed; state officials previously estimated hundreds.