Man arrested for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a man has been taken into custody after he opened an emergency exit of a commercial jet, walked onto the wing and jumped to the ground as the plane taxied at O’Hare International Airport. Police say after the man jumped onto the tarmac at about 4:31 a.m. Thursday he attempted to guide the United Airlines jet to the gate. United says crew members on the jet that had just arrived from San Diego stopped the man outside the plane. The man’s name hasn’t been released because he had not as of Thursday afternoon been formally charged. Local media outlets say he is a 57-year-old resident of Escondido, California.