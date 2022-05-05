Maroon 5, Usher to headline concert to honor Rep. John Lewis

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday. The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns. NBC Sports host and correspondent Maria Taylor will serve as the event’s emcee. Along with Usher and Maroon 5’s performances, the benefit concert will feature a program filled with inspiring community stories. The funds raised from the benefit will be distributed to several nonprofit beneficiaries, which prioritizes economic and community development.