Mexican president slams US on tour of Central America

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba by lashing out at the U.S. government. López Obrador criticized Washington for being quick to send billions to Ukraine, while dragging its feet on development aid to Central America. On his first stop in neighboring Guatemala, López Obrador demanded U.S. aid to stem the poverty and joblessness that send tens of thousands of Guatemalans north to the U.S. border. The Mexican leader has been angered that the United States has rebuffed his calls to help expand his tree-planting program to Central America.