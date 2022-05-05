Mexicans recreate 1862 Cinco de Mayo victory over French

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents in Mexico City marched, danced and fired blanks from muskets to mark the 160th anniversary of the 1862 victory over French troops in the nearby city of Puebla. Known as the Battle of Puebla, the victory gave rise to the Cinco de Mayo, a holiday more celebrated in the United States than in Mexico. The French invasion of the 1860s was eventually, if briefly, successful. The invasion set up the 1864-67 reign of Emperor Maximillian, who was later deposed and executed. Residents dressed as French troops and Zacapoaxtlas, the indigenous and farmer contingent that helped Mexican troops win.