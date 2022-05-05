Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some ’22 hopefuls

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says a leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide could have favorable impacts for anti-abortion candidates in midterm elections across the country. Pence spoke Thursday night at a fundraiser for a crisis pregnancy center in South Carolina. He says he feels Americans are “looking for women and men who are willing to stand up unapologetically for the cause of life this year and in the years to come.” The early-voting state and its white Evangelical Christian voters would be a critical base of support if Pence seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. This is his second visit to the state in less than a week.