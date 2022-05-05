Sandstorm suspends flights, many Iraqis struggle to breathe

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqis have rushed to hospitals with breathing problems and the Baghdad airport suspended flights for several hours as a sandstorm blanketed the country, the fifth within a month. Authorities warned citizens to stay indoors on Thursday. A thick blanket of dust covered the roads and buildings with an orange film. Visibility was low and drivers kept car headlights on to see the road. At the Baghdad airport, flights scheduled to depart overnight and on Thursday morning were postponed but resumed by the afternoon when the dust began to clear.