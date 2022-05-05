Sri Lanka government wins Parliament vote amid protests

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s beleaguered government has won a key vote in Parliament as a ruling coalition-backed candidate was elected deputy speaker, despite growing public pressure on the government amid the worst economic crisis in decades. The vote on Thursday was seen as crucial to demonstrate that the government still has majority support in the 225-member Parliament after 40 governing coalition lawmakers said last month they would no longer vote according to coalition instructions. It was feared that their move would significantly weaken the government and that it might also lose a majority. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who was supported by the coalition led by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, defeated opposition candidate Imithiyaz Bakeer Marker.