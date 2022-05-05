Study uncovers clues to rise in uterine cancer death rates

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

A new study has found clues about what’s driving an increase in uterine cancer deaths, particularly among Black women. Researchers at the National Cancer Institute reported Thursday that an aggressive type of uterine cancer is behind the increase. Although it’s far less common, it is more difficult to treat. It’s still unclear why these cancer deaths are on the rise when death rates are improving for many other cancers. The research was published in the journal JAMA Oncology.