Summer Preview: Banana! The Minions expand their empire

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the movies’ biggest stars barely speak a word of English, or any other language for that matter. Sure, you can occasionally hear them say “Banana!” or possibly “Smoochy smoochy!” but most of what they say is gibberish. The Minions may be the world’s most popular, and lucrative, foreign language movie stars, even if “Minionese” isn’t an officially recognized language. The goggle-wearing yellow ones will return this summer to further expand their already sizable empire in “Minions: Rise of Gru.” The “Despicable Me” franchise and its “Minions” spinoffs are already the highest-grossing animated film franchise ever with more than $3.7 billion in tickets sold worldwide.