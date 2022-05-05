UN chief urges donors to sustain aid amid Ukraine crisis

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged international donors to sustain funding for humanitarian operations in Africa and across the world even as they respond to the Ukraine crisis. Addressing reporters Thursday in Nigeria as he wrapped up his three-nation tour of West Africa, the U.N. chief said donors should actually increase funding for global aid so as not to “undermine” development activities in Africa and other parts of the world. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine now a full-scale war, many countries have sent relief aid to Ukraine, which its leader President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said needs $7 billion in relief funding per month. Earlier this week Guterres visited the West African countries of Senegal and Niger.