US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a superyacht owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji. A judge in Fiji earlier in the week permitted U.S. authorities to seize the yacht Amadea but also put his order temporarily on hold while defense lawyers mounted a challenge. The department says authorities in Fiji acting at the request of the United States have now served a search warrant freezing the yacht, which had earlier been prevented from leaving the South Pacific nation. American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician. Kerimov made a fortune investing in a Russian gold producer.