Abortion adds to Biden’s all-but-impossible to-do list

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is under pressure to preserve access to abortion, but he has few good options to do it. The Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, and Congress is unlikely to respond to codify the decision into law. So the White House is exploring administrative steps that could make abortion more accessible, such as sending pills through the mail. It’s a standard backup playbook for Biden, who has struggled to enact other parts of his ambitious agenda because of congressional gridlock.