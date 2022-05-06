Amnesty International: Russia must face war crimes justice

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amnesty International says it has documented extensive war crimes by Russian forces in communities around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, including arbitrary executions, bombardments of residences and torture. The organization’s secretary general said in a statement on Friday that “the pattern of crimes committed by Russian forces that we have documented includes both unlawful attacks and willful killings of civilians.” She said it is vital that all those responsible are brought to justice. The organization said it collected evidence and testimony in eight cities near Kyiv, including Bucha. After Russian forces retreated from Bucha in April, corpses were found lying on streets, many with their hands bound behind their backs, and in mass graves.