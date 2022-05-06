Daughters of missing Colorado woman stand by their father

DENVER (AP) — The two adult daughters of a Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of their missing mother have gone public to say they are standing behind him. In an interview that aired Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America”, Mallory Morphew says she and her sister know their father Barry Morphew better than anyone else and are convinced he was not involved in the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew. Their comments come just before the second anniversary of their mother being reported missing on Mother’s Day and less than a month after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against their father.