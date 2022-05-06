Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on Texas highway

GANADO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston. The sheriff’s office says when authorities opened the back of the vehicle, many of the occupants jumped out and ran away into nearby brush and corn fields. Authorities suspect they illegally immigrated into the U.S. Deputies took 32 people into custody and they are being processed by the U.S. Border Patrol. Authorities are searching for the migrants who fled on foot.