Expats begin voting in crisis-hit Lebanon’s general election

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Lebanese living in Arab and Muslim countries began voting Friday in the crisis-hit country’s parliamentary elections, nine days before the vote is scheduled to be held at home. About 31,000 Lebanese citizens in 10 countries have registered to vote in Friday’s first phase. On Sunday, nearly 195,000 Lebanese citizens are scheduled to vote in other countries around the world including the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, European Union members states, as well as several African nations. It is the first time that Lebanon’s diaspora is allowed to take part in the vote. Lebanese living in Lebanon will cast their ballots on May 15.