Explosion at Madrid building leaves 18 injured, 2 missing

MADRID (AP) — City officials in Madrid say an explosion ripped through a four-story residential building in the center of the Spanish capital, injuring at least 18 people. Video released by the city showed paramedics attending to the injured at the scene in the upmarket neighborhood of Salamanca on Friday. Police and firefighters cordoned off streets cluttered with glass and debris. Four of the injured were taken to a hospital, including one person in serious condition. Emergency workers are searching for two people missing after the blast. Madrid’s mayor told broadcaster Telemadrid that crews combed the building to check the structure and to look for anyone trapped inside.