Morning jolt? Swiss find cocaine stash amid coffee bean bags

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say an investigation is underway after workers at a Nespresso factory in western Switzerland came upon 500 kilograms (over 1,100 pounds) of cocaine, with a street value of $50 million, as they unloaded coffee beans that had arrived by train. Regional police in Fribourg said they were alerted by the company to the discovery in the town of Romont and set up a “broad security perimeter” around it with a large deployment of officers. Customs and border control agents were called in. Authorities said the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil before being transferred onto a train. EU authorities say cocaine availability on the continent is “probably at an all-time high.”