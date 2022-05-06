New this week: Rebel Wilson, The Black Keys, ‘Firestarter’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a fresh album from The Black Keys, Rebel Wilson starring as a popular high school senior who emerges from a coma after 20 years, and the period drama “Operation Mincemeat,” based on a risky and real military operation in World War II. “Firestarter,” Stephen King’s creepy tale of a young girl with pyrokinetic powers, has a new adaptation hitting Peacock and theaters starring Zac Efron. And two book-to-TV adaptations are on tap — Hulu’s “Conversations with Friends,” based on Sally Rooney’s acclaimed 2017 novel, and a new series based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”