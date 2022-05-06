Okinawa seeks Tokyo’s help lowering tensions with China

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Okinawa’s governor is calling for Japan to do more for peaceful diplomacy with China. Tensions are rising in the region just west of the southern island prefecture. China has been flying military planes near Taiwan’s airspace in what it calls a warning to Taiwan independence supporters and their foreign allies. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said Friday that the prefecture is alarmed by discussions at parliament about a potential Taiwan emergency. On May 15, Okinawa will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its independence from post-war U.S. occupation. Instead of celebratory mood, there is concern on the island over its heavy burden of hosting American troops amid escalating tension.