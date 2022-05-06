Police in Michigan chase shopper, shoot him in parking lot

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Video shows police chasing a man and shooting him twice in the parking lot of a big-box store in a Michigan city. The shooting occurred April 25 at a Meijer in East Lansing. City officials released video Thursday and said state police are investigating. The man has been identified as DeAnthony VanAtten. His injuries weren’t life-threatening. A 911 dispatcher told officers that a 20-year-old Black man was heading into the Meijer with a gun. An officer confronted VanAtten as he was leaving the store and a foot chase ensued. VanAtten told officers they shot him for no reason. A gun was found under a vehicle in the parking lot.